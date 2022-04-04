Anna substitute teacher saves choking student in viral video

Anna, Ill. (KFVS) - An Anna elementary student is thanking a substitute teacher for saving his life.

The school camera captured everything that happened.

That same video has been seen in a place much further than the Heartland.

“It’s hard being famous,” Ryan Buckner said.

Buckner is getting used to the spotlight, all because of a viral video shared across the country.

The school camera caught the moment the Davie elementary 5th grader choked on a corndog. Thankfully a substitute teacher came to his rescue.

“I thought I was going to die. She saved my life,” Buckner said.

That teacher’s name is Sadie Carwyle.

She said she was monitoring lunch that day when she noticed Buckner lost color in his face.

“He put his hands around his throat like this and he came running over towards me. I automatically knew he was choking. I turned him around and automatically started doing the abdominal thrust,” Carwyle said.

She said after about 8 thrusts the food finally cleared his throat.

“He started crying, I started crying. I just knew right then and there everything was ok,” Carwyle said.

Since then, the teacher and student continue to relive the moment from news clips across the nation.

“I just didn’t think it would have gone viral nationwide... I have a friend in California, she’s like ‘I’m watching you on tv!’. It’s just crazy, it’s just crazy to me,” Carwyle said.

Buckner said in the future he plans to be a bit more careful when eating.

“Don’t take big bites of corndogs,” Buckner said.

Carwyle and Buckner say they keep in touch and now call each other friends.

