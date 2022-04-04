Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Anna substitute teacher saves choking student in viral video

Anna Substitute teacher, Sadie Carwyle, perform abdominal thrust on choking Davie Elementary...
Anna Substitute teacher, Sadie Carwyle, perform abdominal thrust on choking Davie Elementary 5th grader.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Anna, Ill. (KFVS) - An Anna elementary student is thanking a substitute teacher for saving his life.

The school camera captured everything that happened.

That same video has been seen in a place much further than the Heartland.

“It’s hard being famous,” Ryan Buckner said.

Buckner is getting used to the spotlight, all because of a viral video shared across the country.

The school camera caught the moment the Davie elementary 5th grader choked on a corndog. Thankfully a substitute teacher came to his rescue.

“I thought I was going to die. She saved my life,” Buckner said.

That teacher’s name is Sadie Carwyle.

She said she was monitoring lunch that day when she noticed Buckner lost color in his face.

“He put his hands around his throat like this and he came running over towards me. I automatically knew he was choking. I turned him around and automatically started doing the abdominal thrust,” Carwyle said.

She said after about 8 thrusts the food finally cleared his throat.

“He started crying, I started crying. I just knew right then and there everything was ok,” Carwyle said.

Since then, the teacher and student continue to relive the moment from news clips across the nation.

“I just didn’t think it would have gone viral nationwide... I have a friend in California, she’s like ‘I’m watching you on tv!’. It’s just crazy, it’s just crazy to me,” Carwyle said.

Buckner said in the future he plans to be a bit more careful when eating.

“Don’t take big bites of corndogs,” Buckner said.

Carwyle and Buckner say they keep in touch and now call each other friends.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died...
Terry Wallis, ‘Man who slept for 19 years,’ dies nearly 20 years after miracle awakening from coma
Bradford pear trees are in bloom throughout the Heartland. Conservationists say the tree might...
Cut down an invasive pear tree, get a free native tree
According to Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a very short police...
Short car chase in Cape Girardeau ends in crash
A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side
Crews work to clear the scene of a two-vehicle rollover crash this morning in McCracken County.
Rollover collision sends McCracken Co. man to hospital

Latest News

They had to use special gear such as a helmet, lights and pads to be able to go into the cave...
0403_PerryvilleCaveCleanup_GerryKeene
They had to use special gear such as a helmet, lights and pads to be able to go into the cave...
Volunteers take part in Perryville cave cleanup
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and community leaders pose for a picture at the groundbreaking...
New $25 million floodwall project coming to Bootheel community
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Firefighters make progress as Hatcher Mountain Wildfire becomes 98% contained