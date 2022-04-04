Heartland Votes
2 arrested in connection with 2 separate chases in Calloway County, Ky.

Two Sunday morning police chases in Calloway County, Kentucky lead to two arrests.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Two Sunday morning chases, involving police in Calloway County, Kentucky, leads to two arrests.

The first chase reportedly started just after 1 a.m. on Highway 641.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Damarius Dinwiddie, of Union City, Tennessee, failed to stop when a deputy attempted to pull him over for speeding.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy chased after Dinwiddie until his vehicle stopped in Marshall County.

He was arrested and booked into the Calloway County Jail.

Dinwiddie is charged with 1st degree fleeing or evading police, 1st degree wanton endangerment, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and other traffic related offenses.

Damarius Dinwiddie, 19 of Union City, Tenn., was arrested on multiple charges in connection with a chase involving a Calloway County Sheriff's Office deputy.(Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office)

The second chase reported happened at 4 .m. when the same Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle, also on Highway 641, for a traffic violation.

The sheriff’s office said the driver, Nicole D. Noonan, 46 of Mayfield, would not stop and the deputy chased after him for several miles until he stopped in a driveway.

Noonan was arrested and booked into the Calloway County Jail

He is charged with 1st degree fleeing or evading police, 1st degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), possession of marijuana and other traffic related offenses.

Nicole D. Noonan, 46 of Mayfield, was arrested on multiple charges in connection with a chase involving a Calloway County Sheriff's Office deputy.(Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office)

