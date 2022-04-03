Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Police: 1 killed, 10 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert

Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert,...
Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert, including three juveniles, had been shot.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Police say one person was killed and 10 others were injured during a shooting at an outdoor concert in Dallas.

In a statement, police say that at about 11:36 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to a field in southeast Dallas where a concert was being held.

Police say that at the field, officers found that 10 people who had been attending the concert, including three juveniles, had been shot.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the name of the person who was killed.

All the people who had been shot were taken to hospitals. Their conditions were not immediately known.

No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After making international headlines for waking up from a 19-year coma, Terry Wallis has died...
Terry Wallis, ‘Man who slept for 19 years,’ dies nearly 20 years after miracle awakening from coma
Bradford pear trees are in bloom throughout the Heartland. Conservationists say the tree might...
Cut down an invasive pear tree, get a free native tree
According to Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a very short police...
Short car chase in Cape Girardeau ends in crash
A jogger runs along a trail in Griffith Park in Los Angeles, Monday, May 3, 2021.
Missing hiker’s body found 2-plus weeks later with dog by his side
Crews work to clear the scene of a two-vehicle rollover crash this morning in McCracken County.
Rollover collision sends McCracken Co. man to hospital

Latest News

Group protests amusement park ride after teen's death in Florida.
Group protests Florida ride after teen's death
A roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting in Sacramento,...
Police say 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento shooting
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Boucha, Ukraine,...
Ukraine accuses retreating Russians of civilian massacre
The logo of German car manufacturer BMW is pictured on a BMW 7 car prior to the earnings press...
Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages