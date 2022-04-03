Heartland Votes
Kansas and North Carolina advance to NCAA men’s basketball National Championship

By Jess Todd
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The stage for the National Championship is set. Kanas and North Carolina will tip off on Monday night to decide who ends One Shining Moment hoisting the trophy.

In the first Final Four game, the Jayhawks took down Villanova 81-65. Kansas raced out to a 10-0 lead to start the game. The Wildcats defense struggled to get stops throughout the contest. Kansas shot an impressive 53.7 from the field and even better from behind the arc.

Bill Self’s Jayhawks became the all-time winningest program in men’s Division I basketball earlier this season. They will try to cap off a historic season with their fourth national championship in program history.

Game number two featured arguably the biggest rivalry in college basketball. However, the two arch enemies had never faced off in a NCAA tournament game until Saturday.

The matchup lived up to its high profile billing. Back and forth throughout, it came down to the final 60 seconds.

Down by one with 47 seconds to play, Duke’s Mark Williams went to the foul line for two free throw attempts. Williams missed both. On the ensuing North Carolina possession, Kaleb Love pulled up for a deep three-point attempt, and sunk the dagger, putting the Tarheels up by four.

It was a game of free throws from that point on. UNC made them when it mattered to earn the win 81-77.

The Blue Devils’ loss ends Mike Krzyzewski’s legendary career. “Coach K” announced before the season started that this year would be his last as head coach.

North Carolina advances to its 12th National Championship in program history with first-year head coach Hubert Davis.

