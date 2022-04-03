First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

We’re going to finish the weekend with a very nice Sunday before things turn wet as early as late tonight into Monday morning. This morning will be cold and quiet enough for a little frost in some areas, but we’ll warm up quickly with mostly clear skies and light southerly winds today; highs are likely to be about 65 to 70. Tonight as weak frontal boundary will begin to approach from the northwest and will stall over the area tomorrow. This will bring increasing clouds overnight and a chance of some showers by the early morning hours…..that chance of rain will continue into the upcoming work week.

The work week will start out with periods of showers and thundershowers from Monday morning through at least Wednesday morning. The severe storm threat looks to stay south of us, but a few heavy downpours may cause problems eventually given saturated conditions. Temps stay close to average through Wednesday, but then turn colder again Thursday and Friday as yet another upper low drops into the Great Lakes. In fact Friday looks downright chilly, with highs near 50 and even a few rain showers rotating around the upper low. Gardeners and farmers will want to monitor temperature forecasts for Friday and Saturday nights.

