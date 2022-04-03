Heartland Votes
First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

Wet pattern moves in tonight....plus.....another ‘cold snap’ on the horizon?
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
After a beautiful Sunday,  an unsettled and wet pattern will be developing as we head into the upcoming work week.  A weak frontal boundary will move in from the northwest tonight and stall over the region for a few days,  giving us on and off periods of showers and thundershowers….starting late tonight and lasting through at least Wednesday morning.    The severe weather threat looks like it will stay to our south this time…moving from Texas east through the lower Mississippi Valley.  Having said that,  there certainly could be a thundershowers at times,  bringing some locally heavy downpours.   This could eventually cause some runoff issues given the saturated soils.

The second half of the week will bring a return to unusually chilly weather again, as another cold upper low sinks into the lower Great Lakes.  This will give us cold northwest flow again, with gusty winds and chilly temps.  With colder air aloft, clouds and even some isolated rain showers will be possible. And perhaps most critically,  this could set us up for another damaging frost or freeze by next weekend, so stay tuned.

Highs are likely to be about 65 to 70 today.
