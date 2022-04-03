Heartland Votes
Air Force JROTC Cadets raise money for veterans with Bataan Memorial Hike

Cape high schoolers take part in Bataan Death March Memorial Walk
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Air Force JROTC Unit at Cape Central High School took a 14-mile walk through Cape Girardeau today for the annual memorial hike in remembrance of the Bataan Death March in WWII.

After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Japan launched an invasion on the Philippine Islands. After American and Filipino armies retreated to the Bataan Peninsula, on April 9th 1942, Allied forces surrendered to Japan and were captured and forced to make a treacherous 65-mile march to prison camps in Luzon.

Thousands of soldiers died in what became known as the Bataan Death March.

Cadets we talked with say it’s very important to remember what happened in WWII and to honor them.

“It’s just a great way to honor them,” Nick Stearns said. “That’s the very least we can do for those who helped and served and kept us safe and allow us to do this today.”

“It’s just a sign of respect because without veterans like them 80 years ago, America really wouldn’t be what it is today if we didn’t have the people back then fight for our future,” Vince Gruber said.

Money raised from the walk-a-thon will be donated to the VFW Post 3838 for Veteran’s Relief Support.

“The reason why this is important to me is because it is important to honor our veterans that served this country for us,” Nakhia Jones said.

