SIU Welcomes new women’s basketball head coach Kelly Bond-White

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - When Kelly Bond-White was in seventh grade, she received her first collegiate offer to play basketball in college. That offer came in a letter from SIU.

“My mom and my aunt used to keep this huge chest of all my report cards, letters, cards I made, and I know that letter is in there,” said Bond-White. “I would love our young ladies to be able to see the investment that SIU has been making, starting with me, for years. It’s a full circle moment.”

Her connection to the roots of SIU’s program runs even deeper.

Bond-White ultimately chose to play college basketball at the University of Illinois. One of the Illini assistants that helped bring her into the orange and blue is now the coach that Bond-White is replacing at SIU.

“Coach (Cindy) Stein was on the staff that recruited me, so she coached me in my first year” Bond-White said with a smile. “I told her I gave her the roots of those gray hairs. The rest of that...wasn’t me.”

Jokes aside, Bond-White, a Chicago native, was heartfelt about why she chose to join the Salukis in Carbondale.

“I always wanted to stay true to Illinois because this is my heart, this is what raised me, and this is what gave me my start,” said Bond-White.

Bond-White will get the first official meeting with her new team and players next week.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.