Short car chase in Cape Girardeau ends in crash

According to Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a very short police pursuit ensued resulting in a crash Saturday afternoon.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to Lt. Rick Schmidt with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, a very short police pursuit ensued resulting in a crash Saturday afternoon.

One person is in the hospital after they sped away from police and then wrecked their car at the corner of North Street and North Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau.

Police and firefighters quickly showed up at the scene.

Firefighters also put out a small fire in the engine compartment of the vehicle.

The person in the hospital is awaiting formal charges.

