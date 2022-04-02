Heartland Votes
Scott County set to vote on “Proposition Fire” tax levy increase

This coming Tuesday, folks in Scott County, Mo. will decide whether or not to back a tax levy increase that is expected to save lives.
By Noelle Williams
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fire Chief Jeremy Perrien said with the extra money Scott County Rural Fire Protection District plans to build a new station in a place where they can get to each part of their district without any problems.

“It’s Proposition Fire. It’s a tax levy increases on property taxes up to 50 cents, per 100. If it passes, then we’re going to be building a new fire station on the southern end of our fire district,” Perrien said.

Scott County Rural Protection Fire District currently has three stations in Blodgett, Morely and Vanduser, Mo.

Perrion explained it takes longer than he’d like to respond to certain areas in their district due to its size; however, a fourth location would put most of the district within a 5-mile radius of a fire station.

“All of that is our district, it is our responsibility. We want to be able to provide the best service that we can for everybody in the district and give everybody an equal service,” Perrien said.

Scott County Collector, Mark Hensley said if the tax levy increases, that doesn’t mean each person will pay the same amount.

“You have residential, commercial, or agricultural. Each one of those is assessed differently. Same way you will have personal property that’s assessed also differently,” Hensley said.

However, he would not be able to give definite numbers until the increase is set.

“So, generally, I won’t know what taxes are going to be in the generated tax statement until the tax levy has been set,” Hensley said.

Perrien said citizens have the final say, but he hopes they can help make their job a bit easier.

“We want to be able to make a difference and we want everybody to have equal service,” Perrien said.

Proposition Fire in on the ballot for April 5. Perrien said the tax increase could lower homeowner insurance for those who in the district.

