Rollover collision sends McCracken Co. man to hospital

Crews work to clear the scene of a two-vehicle rollover crash this morning in McCracken County.
Crews work to clear the scene of a two-vehicle rollover crash this morning in McCracken County.(McCracken County Sheriff's Office)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - One man was sent to the hospital after an early morning two-vehicle rollover collision in McCracken County.

According to Lieutenant Ryan Willcutt with McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Kentucky Dam Road and US 60.

An investigation revealed that William Dellinger Jr., 42, from Hickory, Ky., was driving westbound on Kentucky Dam Road in his 2014 Ram 2500 before colliding with another vehicle in the intersection.

The Ram was found to have rolled over two full rotations prior to coming to a complete stop.

According to a release, Dellinger was transported to a local hospital for treatment of incapacitating injuries.

The other driver was not injured.

Mercy Regional Ambulance, Reidland-Farley Fire Department, Vanzant’s Towing and Larry Meadow’s Body Shop assisted at the scene.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office would like to send out a special thank you to the nurses from Baptist Health Hospital who stopped and helped render air to Mr. Dellinger on their way in to work.

