Local pharmacy gives second COVID-19 booster shot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Americans aged 50 and older are now eligible for a second COVID-19 booster shot, after the CDC and FDA signed off on it Tuesday.

Some folks in the Heartland said they wanted to waste no time to get their extra dose.

“To me it’s just getting another shot for protection,” Caroline Goodin said.

Protection against COVID-19 that is.

Goodin said she made an appointment at Park Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau days after her doctor and the CDC approved the second booster shot.

Currently, the additional booster is authorized for folks 50 and older, and those with compromised immune systems.

“I was surprised it was that soon,” Goodin said.

However, pharmacist Elizabeth Pham said it was no suprise to her how quickly the second booster vaccine rolled out.

“Especially if you’ve had your first booster shot back when they first approved it, last September or October.

By now your protection might be waning a little bit,” Pham said.

If you aren’t sure if you want to get the extra dose, she advises you to speak to your doctor.

“If you do plan on going into more spaces and are afraid of catching covid getting the second booster if you are applicable to you, that might be a good idea,” Pham said.

“If you don’t fall within those guidelines yet, I would wait,” Pham continued.

Whether this is Goodin’s last covid-19 shot or not.

She said she plans to follow the CDC’s recommendations.

“If that’s what they suggest that’s what I would do,” Goodin said.

Pham said anyone can schedule or walk into Park Pharmacy for their second Booster shot.

