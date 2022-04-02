Former SEMO volleyball coach to be inducted into OVC Hall of Fame, first female coach inductee in school history

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Former Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) Volleyball Coach Cindy Gannon is going to be inducted into the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) Hall of Fame. She is the first female head coach in school history to be inducted.

“I’m in shock,” Gannon said. “It’s an honor. It’s an amazing accomplishment.”

During the Walk for Women event at SEMO, which bears Gannon’s name, Athletic Director Brady Barke made the announcement that Gannon would be inducted into the OVC Hall of Fame.

Gannon, who was with Barke when he made the announcement, couldn’t hold back her tears as the crowd of Redhawk fans cheered and celebrated her career.

“I sat in the OVC meetings for many years and I was just amazed at the people that were inducted into the Hall of Fame...I don’t know if I measure up to what these other people have done, but I am just honored.”

Gannon is the winningest coach in SEMO volleyball history, with a program-record 366 match wins and eight OVC titles.

Gannon coached the Redhawks’ volleyball team for 16 seasons before becoming senior associate athletic director.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.