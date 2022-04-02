First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A weak weather system will be pushing through the region today with some clouds and a few rain showers. The best chance of rain looks to be this morning as an area of clouds and light precipitation moves across the southern half of the area, so the day will get off to a chilly and damp start. By late morning and afternoon, however, we’ll see improving conditions with partly cloudy skies and only isolated showers. Afternoon highs should rebound to around 60 but there will be a cool northwest breeze by afternoon. With clear skies and light winds, tonight will be cold enough for some areas of frost again….with daybreak lows Sunday morning of about 32 to 37. And then Sunday will be the pick of the weekend, with mainly sunny, warmer and less breezy conditions.

The beginning of next week continues to look mild but unsettled, with periods of showers and even a few thunderstorms from Monday through Wednesday. The wettest day looks to be Tuesday, where there could be a few non-severe thunderstorms as well. Rainfall does not look excessive but will have to monitor given the wet conditions. By late week we’ll get back into a chilly northwest flow pattern again…with chilly northwest winds and even a chance of more frost or a freeze about Friday night.

