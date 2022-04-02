Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Frost possible again tonight....plus....unsettled weather next week?
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A final line of showers cleared the I-64 corridor of SE Illinois late Saturday afternoon, and the remainder of the weekend will be dry.  In the short term, Frost Advisories are in effect for much of the area again for late tonight into Sunday morning as clearing skies, light winds and low dew points will allow temps to fall to well below average again.  Daybreak temps tomorrow morning will likely range from about 30 in favored valleys to the upper 30s near Kennett and Caruthersville.   But we’ll warm up quickly tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies and light south winds:  afternoon highs should be about 65 to 70!

Weather next week will be quite active and changeable once again.  Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms are likely from Monday through Wednesday.  Right now it looks like the severe storm threat should stay to our south.  By Thursday and Friday another strong cold upper low will move into the Great Lakes,  resulting in chilly northwest flow in our area.  Highs and lows will be well below normal, and in fact depending on wind and sky cover, this pattern could put us in line for another frost/freeze threat by Thursday or Friday night!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Bradford pear trees are in bloom throughout the Heartland. Conservationists say the tree might...
Cut down an invasive pear tree, get a free native tree
FILE - This Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles....
New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026 under US standards
Tony Ray Waites is being held in an undisclosed location on child molestation - first degree...
Man accused of child molestation in Wayne County, Mo.
They say laughter is the best medicine, but Laughing Gas owner Jeff Johnson said if you’ve had...
Heartland comedy club owner reacts to Oscar slap

Latest News

The best chance of rain looks to be this morning as an area of clouds and light precipitation...
First Alert: Light rain and breezy Saturday
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 4/2
First Alert 6 a.m. Forecast on 4/2
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 4/1
First Alert 10 p.m. Forecast on 4/1