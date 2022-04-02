First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A final line of showers cleared the I-64 corridor of SE Illinois late Saturday afternoon, and the remainder of the weekend will be dry. In the short term, Frost Advisories are in effect for much of the area again for late tonight into Sunday morning as clearing skies, light winds and low dew points will allow temps to fall to well below average again. Daybreak temps tomorrow morning will likely range from about 30 in favored valleys to the upper 30s near Kennett and Caruthersville. But we’ll warm up quickly tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies and light south winds: afternoon highs should be about 65 to 70!

Weather next week will be quite active and changeable once again. Periods of showers and a few thunderstorms are likely from Monday through Wednesday. Right now it looks like the severe storm threat should stay to our south. By Thursday and Friday another strong cold upper low will move into the Great Lakes, resulting in chilly northwest flow in our area. Highs and lows will be well below normal, and in fact depending on wind and sky cover, this pattern could put us in line for another frost/freeze threat by Thursday or Friday night!

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.