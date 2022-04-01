Tennessee State Capitol prepares to recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee State officials said Thursday that the state capitol would be silhouetted in blue-green lighting starting Saturday to raise awareness for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

“Sadly, the latest data show that three-fourths of sexual assaults in Tennessee were not committed by random strangers but by someone known to the victim,” Office of Criminal Justice Programs (OCJP) Director Jennifer Brinkman said. “Additionally, almost one in five sexual assault cases involves a family member. So, it’s critically important that people know there is help available to survive the physical and emotional scars left by sexual assault crimes no matter the situation.”

Officials said the teal lighting would be featured Friday, April 1st through Sunday, April 3rd, the first three days of the national observation in April.

The OCJP functions as a strategic planning agency that secures, distributes, and manages Tennessee’s federal and state grant funds. By utilizing these grants, they can reduce criminal activity, provide services to victims of crime, and promote the overall enhancement of the criminal justice system in Tennessee.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual assault, call 866-811-7473 or text chat with someone at this website.

