Sunny & Mild Friday

Rain chances increase tomorrow...
A beautiful spring sunrise in Dexter, Mo.
A beautiful spring sunrise in Dexter, Mo.(Source: cNews/Linda Gibbs)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:15 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Some cloud cover around this morning with cooling temperatures in the low to mid 30s by sunrise. Freezing temps and patchy frost will make it a harder start to the day, but this afternoon will be nicer! Sunny skies return with temperatures back in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will increase again tonight into Saturday morning. A weaker low-pressure system brushes by the Heartland on Saturday that can bring a few showers. Sunday will be the pick of the weekend with highs back in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The dry and sunny conditions don’t last for long. Next week several systems will push through brining rain and added cloud cover through most of the week.

-Lisa

