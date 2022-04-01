Heartland Votes
Southern Seven Health Dept. offering second COVID booster

The second booster dose applies to adults over age 50 and immunocompromised individuals over...
The second booster dose applies to adults over age 50 and immunocompromised individuals over age 12.(Calah Thompson / USMC)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN SEVEN, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) says it will begin offering a second COVID-19 booster dose following the recent approval of the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

This week, IDPH informed vaccine providers that it has adopted the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for a second booster dose for certain individuals at least four months after the first booster dose. This applies to adults over age 50 and to immunocompromised individuals over age 12.

The CDC also recommended a second booster dose with an mRNA vaccine for all those who received the Johnson & Johnson (J&J) vaccine for both their primary dose and their booster, four months after their first booster dose.

Those who already received an mRNA booster dose after their initial J&J primary vaccine do not need an additional booster unless they are either over age 50 or immunocompromised.

Those requesting a second booster dose from Southern Seven Health Department must contact their local Southern Seven Public Health Clinic for an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters will also be available at S7HD Wellness on Wheels (WOW) Events, without an appointment, while supplies last.

For more information visit Southern Seven at www.southern7.org, on Facebook or call 618-634-2297.

