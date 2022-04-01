SIU announces new Women’s Basketball Head Coach

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale named Kelly Bond-White as their new women’s basketball head coach on Thursday, March 31.

Bond-White succeeds Coach Cindy Stein, who retired after the 2021-22 season and after leading the Salukis team to win their first Missouri Valley Conference Championship since 2007 and advancing to the WNIT.

Salukis Athletics will introduce Coach Bond-White, a Chicago native, at a news conference at 11 a.m. on Friday.

“I’m excited to return home to the state of Illinois where my journey began,” said Bond-White. “The last few weeks have been a whirlwind for me and my family. Chancellor (Austin) Lane and Matt flying to Texas to have breakfast in my home and discuss the future of SIU Basketball left an impression on my entire family. What I found in their relentless pursuit were details mirroring my own core values.”

SIU will be her head-coaching debut.

According to SIU, Bond-White coached 19 seasons at Texas A&M, including 15 seasons as the Aggies’ associate head coach.

While she was at College Station, the Aggies made three Elite Eight appearances, won five conference titles and the 2011 National Championship. In all, Bond-White coached 18 NCAA Tournament teams, including 18 All-American student-athletes.

SIU said Coach Bond-White and her predecessor share some coach-player history. Stein coached her when she played point guard at University of Illinois.

As an Illini, Bond-White played in back-to-back NCAA Sweet 16 appearances, the 1997 Big Ten Championship, the 1997 and 1998 NCAA Tournaments and posted 20-win seasons.

