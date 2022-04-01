Public comment period open for input on Carbondale’s ARPA funding

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale opened its public comment period for input on how to use its American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Residents can comment now through Saturday, April 30.

The city said residents can review summaries of each funding proposal online, then leave a comment.

You can also mail comments to the City Manager’s Office, 200 S. Illinois Avenue, Carbondale, IL 62901.

City leaders said in a news release projects should match the goals of the city council and meet local needs within four eligible use categories:

Replace lost public sector revenue

Support the COVID-19 public health and economic response

Provide premium pay for eligible workers performing essential work

Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure

