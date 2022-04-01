Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Public comment period open for input on Carbondale’s ARPA funding

Carbondale residents can comment now through Saturday, April 30.
Carbondale residents can comment now through Saturday, April 30.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale opened its public comment period for input on how to use its American Rescue Plan Act funding.

Residents can comment now through Saturday, April 30.

The city said residents can review summaries of each funding proposal online, then leave a comment.

You can also mail comments to the City Manager’s Office, 200 S. Illinois Avenue, Carbondale, IL 62901.

City leaders said in a news release projects should match the goals of the city council and meet local needs within four eligible use categories:

  • Replace lost public sector revenue
  • Support the COVID-19 public health and economic response
  • Provide premium pay for eligible workers performing essential work
  • Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Crews battled a fire at Bullwinkle's Lounge in Butler County Wednesday night, March 30.
Crews battle fire at Bullwinkle’s Lounge
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Two teens were rescued after their car ended up in a creek.
Crews rescue 2 teens from car in flooded creek in Cape Girardeau Co.
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

They say laughter is the best medicine, but Laughing Gas owner Jeff Johnson said if you’ve had...
Heartland comedy club owner reacts to Oscar slap
The COVID-19 community levels map for Illinois, as of Friday, April 1.
Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 8K new cases of COVID-19 over past week
Emergency management reminded citizens in McCracken County of an outdoor siren test on...
Outdoor warning siren test in McCracken Co. Saturday
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,739 acres, evacuations continue