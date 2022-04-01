NWS confirms EF0 tornado touched down in Franklin Co., Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service confirmed EF0 tornado damage in Franklin County.

The tornado touched down Wednesday, March 30 between 5:23 p.m. to 5:31 p.m.

According to the damage survey, it had peak winds of 80 miles per hour and a path length of 4.7 miles.

The report stated trees were uprooted and snapped and three outbuildings were partially damaged. They also reported a few houses with shingle damage.

Our damage survey confirmed that an EF-0 tornado occurred in eastern Franklin County, Illinois on March 30. Additionals details can be found on our event webpage: https://t.co/HmtpaUgsz4 pic.twitter.com/fh4nYO4aa5 — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) April 1, 2022

They said this line formed from Arkansas into southeast Missouri and moved eastward across the entire area into the early evening.

The NWS previously confirmed an EF1 tornado in Carmi, Ill. the same evening.

