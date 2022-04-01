Man accused of child molestation in Wayne County, Mo.

WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges in connection with a child molestation investigation in Wayne County, Missouri.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Dean Finch took Tony Ray Waites into custody at a St. Louis hospital on Thursday, March 31.

Waites was transported back to Wayne County where he went before a judge for a bond hearing.

The judge has not set bond at this time.

Waites is being held in an undisclosed location on child molestation - first degree, statutory sodomy - second degree and endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk charges.

The sheriff’s department said their investigation is ongoing.

