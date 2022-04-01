Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Local experts give tips on how to get your lawn mower ready for summer

As the weather warms up, you may have already started thinking about catching up on your lawncare
As the weather warms up, you may have already started thinking about catching up on your lawncare(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Breanna Harris
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As the weather warms up, you may have already started thinking about catching up on your lawncare.

“You want to get the old gas out and the new gas in.”

Michael Ketcherside, owner of Mikes Mowing and more tells me it’s best to start the new season with new gas.

“If you have bad gas or think you have bad gas just get the gas out of your system turn it on its side use a little pump,” said Ketcherside.

He shows me maintenance you can tackle on your lawnmower at home.

“Every mower has a blade, and every mower has a deck as well the blade is under, the blades need to freely spin notice their spinning fine but if I look at this mower, I can see clump age building up so one of the things you want to do especially after mowing a wet yard is to go ahead and scrape or clean your deck somehow,” Ketcherside said.

Matt Fluegge is the general manager of Ken’s Ace Hardware in Jackson.

He says many customers are switching from gas lawnmowers to battery powered.

“It’s just easy, all you have to do is slide in a battery pull the trigger and you’re off and running versus the gas power where you’re pulling the cord sometimes hurt your arm pulling it out just because you have to crank it and crank it before it actually starts,” said Fluegge.

Fluegge tells me battery powered lawnmowers will become more popular in the next few years.

“You will see a huge switch over from gas power to battery powered and I really strongly think it’s because of the ease of convenience there’s less maintenance overall in the long run,” Fluegge said.

Ketcherside says keeping your lawnmower in good working condition is key to lasting the entire season.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Crews battled a fire at Bullwinkle's Lounge in Butler County Wednesday night, March 30.
Crews battle fire at Bullwinkle’s Lounge
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Two teens were rescued after their car ended up in a creek.
Crews rescue 2 teens from car in flooded creek in Cape Girardeau Co.
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire 85% contained as evacuations continue
Madison Fetters is getting ready for her next barrel race.
Future Farmers Friday: Kelly FFA member shares passion for barrel racing
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado in Carmi, Ill. on Wednesday, March 30.
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Carmi, Ill.
The EF0 tornado touched down Wednesday, March 30 between 5:23 p.m. to 5:31 p.m.
NWS confirms EF0 tornado touched down in Franklin Co., Ill.