Heartland Votes
Advertisement

KY order issued allowing transportation of supplies to areas struck by tornadoes

The order temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station...
The order temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to tornado-affected areas in Kentucky and other states.(HalleluYAH Restoration)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray signed an official order to temporarily suspend certain restrictions on motor carriers hauling housing units and other supplies to areas struck by tornadoes, damaging winds, flooding and other extreme weather.

“Our Cabinet is ready to help ensure that needed relief gets quickly to victims of this recent severe weather under terms of Gov. Andy Beshear’s emergency declaration,” Secretary Gray said.

According to Gov. Andy Beshear’s Office, the order is effective through 12:01 a.m. Eastern on June 1.

It temporarily relieves commercial drivers from maximum driving times and weigh station stops if providing response to affected areas in Kentucky and other states.

In addition, it authorizes the Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Vehicle Regulation to waive permit fees and issue an annual overweight/over-dimensional permit for the duration of the emergency for vehicles hauling mobile units and vital products.

To ensure the safety of the traveling public, carriers must comply with safety requirements and have a copy of the order in the truck cab if operating under the authority of the official order.

A copy of Official Order 112816 has been posted to the cabinet’s website. It can be viewed and downloaded here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Crews battled a fire at Bullwinkle's Lounge in Butler County Wednesday night, March 30.
Crews battle fire at Bullwinkle’s Lounge
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Two teens were rescued after their car ended up in a creek.
Crews rescue 2 teens from car in flooded creek in Cape Girardeau Co.
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

Green means there are low levels of cases, while yellow indicates moderate numbers.
Gov. Beshear: Nearly all KY counties are at ‘green’ COVID community level
Emergency management reminded citizens in McCracken County of an outdoor siren test on...
Outdoor warning siren test in McCracken Co. Saturday
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
According to the Department of Defense, Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Ky., died...
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Ky. Marine