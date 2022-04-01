Heartland Votes
Isolated showers early Saturday. Sunny Sunday.

By Grant Dade
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Friday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a pleasant sunny day although it was a little cool for this time of the year. This evening we will see clear skies with temperatures falling into the 40s during the evening hours. Clouds will increase across the area after midnight. Lows by morning will range from the lower 30s far east to near 40 far west.

Saturday we will start off with mostly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers. Skies will begin to clear from west to east during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We will see another chilly night Saturday night into Sunday morning. We could see some patchy frost to start our Sunday with lows down in the 30s. Sunday afternoon looks sunny and pleasant with highs reaching the middle 60s.

