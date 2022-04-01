Ill. Dept. of Public Health reports more than 8K new cases of COVID-19 over past week

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 8,426 new cases of COVID-19 and 87 additional deaths on Friday, April 1. That’s since the last update on March 25.

Currently, the department is reporting a total of 3,069,650 cases and 33,394 deaths.

As of Thursday night, they say 500 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 73 patients were in the ICU and 26 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from March 25-31 is 1.7 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 25-31 is 1.7 percent.

Earlier in the week, IDPH informed Illinois vaccine providers that it has adopted the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for a second booster dose for certain individuals at least four months after the first booster dose. They said this applies to adults over 50 years of age, and to immunocompromised individuals over 12 years old.

The CDC also recommended a second booster dose with an mRNA vaccine for all those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for both their primary dose and their first booster, four months after their first booster dose.

The state also announced that providers who administer COVID-19 vaccines to uninsured people can bill the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services’ COVID-19 Uninsured Program for vaccine administration. More information on the HFS program, which also covers COVID-19 testing, is available here.

As of Friday, April 1, IDPH and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency are discontinuing their joint effort of the Statewide Community Partner Vaccination and Staffing Assistance Program.

A total of 21,374,596 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.

According to IDPH, the seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 8,386 doses.

Since March 25, 2022, 58,703 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76 percent has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 68 percent of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 50 percent are boosted according to data from the CDC.

