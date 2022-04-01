Heartland comedy club owner reacts to Oscar slap

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The owner of a Heartland comedy club weighed in on the incident at the Oscars.

On Friday morning, Laughing Gas owner Jeff Johnson stopped by our studio and we asked him about the altercation between actor Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock.

Here’s what he had to say.

“To be honest with you, I didn’t even know the Oscars were on until I heard about the smack,” he said. “But then I looked it up and I saw what it was and I was pretty disgusted by it.”

While some have jumped to the defense of Smith, saying he defended his wife by slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Johnson said he didn’t think the joke crossed a line.

“It was a joke,” Johnson said. “He wasn’t trying to hurt anybody’s feelings. If he was trying to hurt someone’s feelings, he wouldn’t have said it that way.”

However, Johnson said there are times when comedians should tread carefully.

“I’m all about freedom of speech,” he said. “I think people have the right to say whatever they want, but timing is everything. When it comes to politics, when it comes to religion. Things like that. Things that people feel very patient about, you got to walk a fine line.”

While some in the comedy world have expressed worry that Smith’s actions could embolden others, Johnson said he’s not worried about audiences at his club physically attacking a comedian.

“I think the general public, when they come out to a show, they don’t feel like that’s something that’s appropriate,” he continued.

They say laughter is the best medicine, but Johnson said if you’ve had a bad day, a comedy show may not be the best prescription for you.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen at a live show,” he said. “You don’t know what topics they’re going to bring up; and if they hit something that happened to trigger you that day, all of a sudden it can turn something you intended to make you feel better, but it will actually make you feel worse.”

Johnson said he does have security at Laughing Gas, but said he’s the go-to guy if trouble arises.

He said he’s confident he can defuse a situation using words.

