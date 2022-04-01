Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear orders flags at half-staff in honor of Ky. Marine

By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags at half-staff in honor of a Kentucky Marine who died during a NATO exercise in Europe.

Flags at all state buildings will lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, April 4.

According to the Department of Defense, Cpl. Jacob M. Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Ky., died March 18 when his Osprey aircraft crashed during NATO’s Cold Response 2022 exercise in Norway.

He was assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force, Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, services for Cpl. Moore will be held at Boyd County High School in Ashland on Monday. Internment will be at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East in nearby Greenup County.

