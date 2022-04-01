Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear: Nearly all KY counties are at ‘green’ COVID community level

Green means there are low levels of cases, while yellow indicates moderate numbers.
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear has announced that almost all Kentucky counties have a ‘green’ CDC Covid-19 community level.

According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Kentucky has had a total of 1,312,407 cases of Covid-19.

Of those cases, 14,895 have died due to the virus.

Since March 28, there have been 5,530 new positive cases of Covid-19 and 236 new deaths within the state

Great news, Kentucky – almost every county is now green on the CDC COVID-19 community level map. Let’s keep up the good work by getting more folks vaccinated and boosted.

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Friday, April 1, 2022

The current positivity rate for the Commonwealth is 2.29 percent.

For more information on Kentucky’s Covid-19 status, click here.

