Gov. Beshear: Nearly all KY counties are at ‘green’ COVID community level
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear has announced that almost all Kentucky counties have a ‘green’ CDC Covid-19 community level.
According to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services, Kentucky has had a total of 1,312,407 cases of Covid-19.
Of those cases, 14,895 have died due to the virus.
Since March 28, there have been 5,530 new positive cases of Covid-19 and 236 new deaths within the state
The current positivity rate for the Commonwealth is 2.29 percent.
For more information on Kentucky’s Covid-19 status, click here.
