Get ready for the 37th annual Kow Pasture Klassic
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW HAMBURG, Mo. (HEARTLAND WEEKEND) - The 37th annual Kow Pasture Klassic will take place Saturday, April 9.
The Kow Pasture Klassic has been held for years at a man-made, 9-hole golf course behind Schindler’s Tavern and St. Lawrence Parish.
Teams can register for tee times between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. The Posting of the Colors will be at noon and the auction will start at 3 p.m.
The money raised over the past 37 years benefits the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center in Sikeston and the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.