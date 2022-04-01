Heartland Votes
Future Farmers Friday: Kelly FFA member shares passion for barrel racing

Madison Fetters is getting ready for her next barrel race.
Madison Fetters is getting ready for her next barrel race.(KFVS)
By Brooke Buckner
Updated: 53 minutes ago
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - When you think of a rodeo, you might think of afternoon entertainment, but for one girl in the Heartland, it’s a full-time job.

“The big dogs don’t scare me. I can hang with them,” Madison Fetters said.

Madison Fetters isn’t afraid of a little competition. Most days you’ll find her riding her horses, getting ready for the next barrel race.

She said she started riding as a toddler.

“Sikeston is where I’m from, it’s the home of the Sikeston rodeo so every year I’ve gone to it, every year I’ve watched these athletes work and I just looked up to them and inspired to be them,” Fetters said.

Now she is like them, and has several awards that reflect her years of hard work.

“This jacket represents my saddle series I competed in last year from May to August and I was consistently in the top of the third in both youth and open division,” she said.

She said she’s come a long way, but she wants to go even further.

“I want to end up being in the PRCA or the URA, they both take you to the NFR which is the national finals rodeo,” she said.

She said she’s lost count of all the competitions since she travels to one almost every weekend.

“Even days of the week... starting in may I’ll be competing every other Tuesday night in Ellsinore, Missouri,” she said.

Her passion for horses goes hand in hand with her involvement in Kelly High School’s FFA.

She also gets hands on welding experience and plans to get a job in that field after high school.

“FFA was obviously somewhere to go to be with people who are more like me,” she said.

“Rodeo is Ag, FFA is Ag, we talk about horses, we learn about horses, she rides horses so I think there’s a direct correlation there,” Jeff Scherer said.

FFA Advisor Jeff Scherer said her determination is impressive.

“If I had a hundred students like her, I’d teach till I die,” Scherer said.

“To have that drive, to have that desire, have that passion, I mean you could sit and ask her one question and she’ll talk for hours about her horses and her riding.”

In just a few weeks, Fetters will compete against 2,000 other barrel racers in Oklahoma City for world finals.

