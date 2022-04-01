First Alert: Sunny, mild April Fools’ Day

(KFVS) - Mother Nature won’t be playing any tricks on the Heartland this afternoon, but that’s not the case this morning.

It will feel more like winter this morning, with wake-up temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Patchy frost is also possible, but as the day goes on it will be nicer.

Sunny skies return this afternoon with highs back in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will again increase tonight into Saturday morning.

Lisa Michaels says a weaker low-pressure system will brush by the Heartland on Saturday, which could bring a few showers.

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be back in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The dry and sunny conditions don’t last for long.

Next week, several systems will push into the Heartland bringing rain and more clouds.

