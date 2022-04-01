Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Sunny, mild April Fools’ Day

Sunny skies return today!
Sunny skies return today!(Source: cNews/James Gullage)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 3:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Mother Nature won’t be playing any tricks on the Heartland this afternoon, but that’s not the case this morning.

It will feel more like winter this morning, with wake-up temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Patchy frost is also possible, but as the day goes on it will be nicer.

Sunny skies return this afternoon with highs back in the low to mid 50s.

Clouds will again increase tonight into Saturday morning.

Lisa Michaels says a weaker low-pressure system will brush by the Heartland on Saturday, which could bring a few showers.

Sunday will be the pick day of the weekend.

Afternoon highs will be back in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The dry and sunny conditions don’t last for long.

Next week, several systems will push into the Heartland bringing rain and more clouds.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Crews battled a fire at Bullwinkle's Lounge in Butler County Wednesday night, March 30.
Crews battle fire at Bullwinkle’s Lounge
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Two teens were rescued after their car ended up in a creek.
Crews rescue 2 teens from car in flooded creek in Cape Girardeau Co.
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying

Latest News

A beautiful spring sunrise in Dexter, Mo.
Sunny & Mild Friday
Frost/freeze advisories have been issued for most of the Heartland.
First Alert: Frost, freeze advisories for most of the Heartland
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Frost and freeze advisories for much of the Heartland.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado in Carmi, Ill. on Wednesday, March 30.
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Carmi, Ill.