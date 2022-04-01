First Alert Friday Forecast

Heartland Votes
By Brian Alworth
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Despite it being April 1,  our weather will be pretty nice today….though still slightly cooler than average.  A bit of frost during the daybreak hours will lead to a mainly clear and warmer afternoon, with highs of about 55 to 60 and lighter northerly winds.  Once the sun sets this evening temps will fall pretty quickly under clear skies….from the 50s through the 40s and eventually into the 30s…but increasing clouds late should keep lows above freezing.  On Saturday a weak system will bring more clouds and a few rain showers, though latest models are trending drier.   None the less, Sunday will be the nicest day of the weekend with more sun, less wind, and slightly warmer afternoon temps.

A more active pattern develops quickly during the first half of next week with a couple of weather systems moving through the region.  A weaker lead system Monday looks to bring clouds and a few rain showers….followed by a stronger system on Monday night into Tuesday.  This could bring a few thunderstorms and heavier downpours, although at this point the severe storm threat looks low.  A final shot of showers moves through on Wednesday before it turns cooler and drier again for the end of next week.

