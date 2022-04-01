DuQuoin State Bank to open De Soto branch later in April

DE SOTO, Ill. (KFVS) -One Heartland city lost their only bank nearly a year ago. Now, a year later, they are set to open a new one in the same building.

De Soto has had a bank for the past century.

When it closed, community and city leaders knew they had to bring one back into town.

“We need this bank, we need the bank for the people of De Soto and they deserve one,” said Pro Tem Mayor and lifelong De Soto resident, Paulette Loyd Johnson.

First Mid Bank was the only bank in town. When it closed nearly a year ago, Loyd Johnson went to work finding a replacement.

“We started this process, there was several people on the committee, we developed letters that we sent to banks. We also did more or less like a petition, people that signed that said if the bank came they would bank with them,” said Loyd Johnson.

DuQuoin State Bank was one of the banks that received one of those letters.

“We kind of read between the lines that the community was very excited and determined to find a bank,” said President and CEO of DuQuoin State Bank Daniel Fulk.

And that’s exactly what they did. Fulk said he is eager to get things started in De Soto.

“It’s very important for people to have ties to the community and their bank is an essential part of life. Life style, making it convenient for everybody and trying to serve their needs whether it’s lending, deposits, checking accounts,” said Fulk.

De Soto has had a bank for more than 100 years. That’s about as long as the DuQuoin State Bank has been in business.

Fulk believes it’s important to stay involved in the community.

“And what I mean by that it’s not just from the perspective of sponsoring some things once in a while it’s more about helping the community develop, working with the township, working with the village, working with the organizations that are here in De Soto,” said Fulk.

DuQuoin State Bank opens it’s De Soto branch later this month. Loyd Johnson is thrilled to be able to bank in town again.

“We need a bank, for our community to grow and of course we all know little towns have a difficult time growing,” said Loyd Johnson.

The DuQuoin State Bank is expected to open on April 18 at 8:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting.

