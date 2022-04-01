Heartland Votes
Dexter Police Dept. receives grant funding to buy new body cameras

The Dexter Police Department said the new body cameras are being used to replace older,...
The Dexter Police Department said the new body cameras are being used to replace older, outdated body cameras already used in the field.((Source: KFVS))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - The Dexter Police Department will get new body cameras thanks to a grant.

According to a Facebook post from the department, grant money from Walmart Giving will be used to buy new body cameras for the patrol division and school resource officers to be used daily in patrol duties.

They said these body cameras are being used to replace older, outdated body cameras already used in the field.

They thanked their local Walmart for their partnership with their agency.

We're excited to announce our agency received a grant from Walmart Giving! Our grant funding was used to purchase new...

Posted by Dexter Police Department on Friday, April 1, 2022

