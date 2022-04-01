Cut down an invasive pear tree, get a free native tree

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Conservationists are asking Missourians to help get rid of a tree many believe are beautiful when they bloom in the spring.

The Callery pear tree, and its widely popular variety, the Bradford pear, is considered an invasive species in the U.S.

Native to China and Taiwan, the common medium-sized landscaping tree has been planted in the U.S. for decades.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Callery pear trees are invasive because they crowd out shade for native plants, reduce diversity of plants and of animals and degrades a variety of natural habitats.

There are other issues with this type of tree.

MDC says their quick growth causes them to die young because strong winds can easily break limbs or the entire tree.

For some, another problem with the trees is the odor that comes from the flowers when they bloom in the spring. Some describe as unpleasant, smelling like a dumpster or dead fish. MDC says the ‘fetid, dead-animal odor’ attracts flies, including blow flies, which serve as pollinators.

So if you want to say goodbye to a Callery pear tree in your yard, conservations have a plan.

In an effort to bring awareness about the invasive tree, the Missouri Department of Conservation, Missouri Invasive Plant Council and Forest ReLeaf are holding their first Callery Pear Buy-Back event on Tuesday, April 26 in Cape Girardeau.

Participants cut down their Callery pear tree and then given a new tree to plant.

Here is how it works:

Cut down one Callery pear tree in your yard Take a picture of yourself with the tree Register for the buy-back event At checkout, you will receive a link to a separate website to submit your photo Pick up your native tree from the Cape Girardeau Nature Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26

The buyback offer is limited to one native tree per photo proof of one Callery pear cut down.

For more information about the event, click here.

