CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police, firefighters and Jackson County EMS responded to a two-vehicle crash on Friday morning, April 1.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at Marion Street and Route 13.

A truck flipped onto its side after a two-vehicle crash in Carbondale, Ill. on Friday morning, April 1. (KFVS)

A NAPA truck was turned over onto its side.

Our crew on scene saw one person put into an ambulance and driven away.

A truck flipped onto its side after a two-vehicle crash in Carbondale, Ill. on Friday morning, April 1. (KFVS)

No word on the extent of the injuries.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.