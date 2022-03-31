Heartland Votes
Van Buren student accused of making verbal threat taken into custody

Police were called to the campus of Van Buren R-1 School District on Tuesday, March 29 to...
Police were called to the campus of Van Buren R-1 School District on Tuesday, March 29 to investigate a possible threat against the school.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - Police were called to the campus of Van Buren R-1 School District on Tuesday, March 29 to investigate a possible threat against the school.

According to Van Buren Police Chief Alonzo Bradwell, a juvenile suspect was quickly taken into custody and turned over to juvenile authorities.

Chief Bradwell said there were no active threats or evidence leading to any other additional threats.

In a letter to parents, Van Buren R-1 School District Superintendent Dr. Clay LaRue wrote that a student made a verbal threat toward the school and out of an abundance of caution, there would be additional police officers on campus Wednesday.

He assured there was no longer a threat.

Dr. LaRue also asked parents to talk to their child about the consequences of threats to schools, including pranks. He said these will be taken seriously and could result in arrest.

Students were also reminded to tell a trusted adult if they see or hear anything that threatens their safety, the safety of other students or staff.

Bradwell said the safety of the school is always the department’s top priority.

Members of the Van Buren School District Administration, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Carter County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service, Carter County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Juvenile Office assisted in the investigation.

