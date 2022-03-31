Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Skippy issues voluntary recall of more than 9,300 cases of peanut butter

Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.
Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated wit this recall.(Skippy Foods, LLC)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Skippy Foods, LLC has issued a voluntary recall of more than 161,000 pounds of peanut butter.

According to the company, 9,353 cases of reduced fat creamy, reduced fat chunky and creamy peanut butter blended with plant based protein are being recalled due to the possibility some of the jars may contain fragments of stainless steel from manufacturing equipment.

The affected jars of peanut butter were shipped to 18 states, and all retailers have been properly notified.

Skippy Foods, LLC said there have been no consumer complaints so far associated with this recall.

Check the top of the jar for the following recalled code dates:

ProductRecalled Code Date
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40ozBest if Used By MAY0423
Best if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter - Club, 2/40ozBest if Used By MAY0523
SKIPPY® Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3ozBest if Used By MAY0623
Best if Used By MAY0723
SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14ozBest if Used By MAY1023

If your jar has a different “BEST IF USED BY” date than what is listed, it is not part of the recall.

Impacted jars of peanut butter can be returned to the store where it was purchased for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Central Time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says a tornado watch was issued for the counties in yellow...
First Alert: Cold front moves in after severe storms
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Two teens were rescued after their car ended up in a creek.
Crews rescue 2 teens from car in flooded creek in Cape Girardeau Co.
Blanca Marisela Mendez Ramirez, 23, was charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in...
Woman facing charges in connection with infant’s death in Perryville, Mo.
Police are investigating an early morning gas station robbery.
Cape Girardeau police investigating gas station robbery

Latest News

FILE - An undated photo provided by the Department of Energy shows crude oil pipes at the Bryan...
EXPLAINER: What is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve?
Responders fight Sevier County fire overnight
Hatcher Mountain wildfire grows to 3,700 acres, 5% contained
A Chicago high school teacher has been removed from class after a racial incident took place.
Chicago teacher removed from class after racial incident
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Russian forces leaving Chernobyl after radiation exposure; Heavy fighting rages near Kyiv
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies in South Carolina...
Student shot at S.C. middle school, sheriff says; suspect in custody