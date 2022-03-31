National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Carmi, Ill.

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado in Carmi on Wednesday, March 30.

According to the NWS report, the tornado had peak winds up to 100 miles per hour.

It happened between 6:11 p.m. and 6:18 p.m. with a path length of 7.9 miles.

They said this line formed from Arkansas into southeast Missouri and moved eastward across the entire area into the early evening. It produced scattered wind damage and minor flooding.

Our damage survey team has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado with peak winds up to 100 mph occurred in Carmi, IL (White County) on the evening of March 30. Full details on our event webpage: https://t.co/HmtpaUgsz4 pic.twitter.com/B556NHPvHu — NWS Paducah, KY (@NWSPaducah) March 31, 2022

