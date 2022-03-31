Heartland Votes
National Weather Service confirms EF1 tornado in Carmi, Ill.

The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado in Carmi, Ill. on Wednesday, March 30.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado in Carmi, Ill. on Wednesday, March 30.(National Weather Service/Twitter)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado in Carmi on Wednesday, March 30.

According to the NWS report, the tornado had peak winds up to 100 miles per hour.

It happened between 6:11 p.m. and 6:18 p.m. with a path length of 7.9 miles.

They said this line formed from Arkansas into southeast Missouri and moved eastward across the entire area into the early evening. It produced scattered wind damage and minor flooding.

