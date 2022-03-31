Local beekeepers prepare for bee swarming season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With warmer weather now upon us, you may notice a few bees flying around.

“A lot of people get freaked out when they see a bee swarm.”

Corey Stevens, owner of Stevens Bee Company says the beginning of April and the end of May are the times you’ll see a bee swarm.

“Most big colonies if they’re healthy they’ll want to throw at least one primary swarm and a lot of times that’s with the queen that they had the year before the older gal, and they’ll start raising new queens and sometimes they’ll throw smaller swarms too with virgin queens in it so out of one colony you could see three or four potentially,” said Stevens.

Stevens says nectar from blossoming trees and plants play a big part in the swarms.

“It stimulates the bees to reproduce and so they raise new queens, and the old queen flies off with a big bunch of the workforce,” Stevens said.

Another local beekeeper tells me when they swarm they’re usually not aggressive....

“They’re not looking to sting you, you just want to contact a local beekeeper so they can come and collect the bees and keep them going in a hive in their bee yards,” said beekeeper Carmen Mcneely.

Stevens says it’s important for people to understand how beneficial bees are to the environment.

“As long as they’re not right up in your business and being aggressive you know they’re a big benefit. So, any swarm you can get a beekeeper to pick up just helps,” Stevens said.

If you notice a swarm of bees in your yard, it’s best to reach out to a local beekeeper in your area.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.