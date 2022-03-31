Frost and freeze advisories for much of the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Thursday Evening Heartland. After yesterday’s storms, we were much cooler across the Heartland today thanks to clouds and northwesterly winds. For this evening we will remain cloudy early with a few isolated showers possible. Skies will clear later this evening with cold temperatures by morning. Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s. Because of these low temperatures, much of the area is under frost and freeze advisories.

Friday will start of chilly with scattered frost across the area. Skies will remain mostly sunny and temperatures will be warmer. Highs will range from the middle 50s far north to the lower 60s far south.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.