First Alert Thursday Outlook

Chilly weather is back!
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
By Brian Alworth
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Back to a cooler pattern for the next few days behind last night’s cold front.  Today will be mostly cloudy, chilly and breezy (jackets back out!)….and as a weak upper low moves in from SW MO late afternoon a few rain showers look possible once again….with most of the precip expected to be light.  Then overnight we’ll have clearing skies with lighter winds, which will allow temps to fall to near or even below freezing once again.  Scattered frost looks likely once again, especially in low-lying frost favored areas.  Friday will be a nicer day, with mainly clear skies,  milder temps and lighter winds.

More active weather looks to be on the horizon for the weekend and especially early next week.  A weak system moving through on Saturday may bring a few rain showers…followed by clearing skies for Saturday night into Sunday.   Then,  another period of wet weather is shaping up for Monday and Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.  At this point severe storms do not appear to be a threat, but heavy downpours could be a problem.

