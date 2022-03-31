First Alert: Breezy, chilly with showers possible

(KFVS) - Breezy conditions continue in the Heartland today, and it will have an effect on temperatures.

Westerly winds will be lighter this afternoon with gusts between 20 mph to 25 mph.

Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 40s, but wind chill values will make it feel more like the upper 30s to low 40s.

Skies will remain cloudy today, with wrap around showers this afternoon.

Lisa Michaels says a few of our northern counties could even see a few snowflakes mixing in.

Tonight, temperatures drop near and below freezing.

A freeze and frost are also likely.

Southern portions of the Heartland are under a frost advisory for Friday morning.

More rain chances are in the forecast.

The first round arrives Saturday and a few more rounds look to make next week soggy and cloudy.

