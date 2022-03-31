Heartland Votes
Expert explains why there is a cat food shortage

A professor and supply chain expert explains why there is a cat food shortage.
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - There’s a cat food shortage, and an Iowa State University professor says COVID-19 supply chain issues are to blame.

Specifically, supply chain professor Jonathan Phares points to the shortage of meat used in cat food.

He also said there has been an increase in cat adoptions since the pandemic began in 2020.

Most pet adoptions saw a spike and dropoff. Cats, however, continue to be adopted at the same rate as their pandemic highs.

“What we know in supply chains is that small changes have big impacts, and they can be very hard to recover from because demand doesn’t decrease,” Phares said.

Phares also said aluminum, which most wet cat food is packaged in, is also in short supply.

He notes online pet retailers like Chewy have done away with aluminum packaging to fight the cat food shortage.

