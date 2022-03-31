Durbin says Jackson could be confirmed next week

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WGEM) - U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois says Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson could be confirmed as the first Black woman to sit on the U.S. Supreme Court as soon as next week.

Durbin chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, which held hearings on Jackson’s nomination last week.

He told WGEM News the committee meets again Monday, and he hopes to advance her nomination to the full Senate then.

Durbin says he thought the hearings were more civil than past nominees, with the exception of questioning from a handful of GOP senators.

“But for three or four Republican senators, and that’s all, the majority of Republican senators and Democratic senators were really fair and respectful,” Durbin said. “They asked tough questions; they’re expected to. But only a few got out of line. I wish that hadn’t happened. But in the end I think this process is improving, and I want it to get even better.”

Durbin credits a good working relationship with Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the ranking Republican member of the committee, with helping keep the hearings civil.

“My Republican counterpart on the committee is Chuck Grassley, a proud Republican from Iowa, but he and I are friends,” Durbin said. “And we decided to do our best in this hearing to keep it civil and to make sure that it was a credit to the Senate and to the Supreme Court.”

The senior senator from Illinois also says he counts himself among the Congressional supporters of using federal infrastructure money to expand locks and dams on the upper Mississippi River.

Durbin told WGEM News, the work that is set to begin at Lock and Dam 25 near Winfield, Missouri, offers incredible economic potential for the entire region.

“Well the investment’s going to start being made at Lock 25 and then to follow with even more,” Durbin said. “It’s a bipartisan effort. It’ helps farmers. It helps the economy of our entire Midwest, which we desperately need help with. And I think we are moving in the right direction.”

Durbin also says all signs are pointing in a positive way for work on the restoration of the Quincy Bay.

He says he and Sen. Tammy Duckworth are working closely with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to make that work a priority.

