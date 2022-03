CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a single motorcycle crash on Independence Street.

It happened on Thursday afternoon, March 31 next to Walgreens.

According to Cape Girardeau police, the motorcycle driver was evaluated by EMT.

There was minimal impact to traffic and the area was clear by 1:50 p.m.

