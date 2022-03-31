Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Crews battle fire at Bullwinkle’s Lounge

Crews responded to a fire at Bullwinkle’s Lounge, off of Highway T in Butler County, Wednesday...
Crews responded to a fire at Bullwinkle’s Lounge, off of Highway T in Butler County, Wednesday night.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 6:20 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire at Bullwinkle’s Lounge, off of Highway T in Butler County, Wednesday night, March 30.

Firefighters were called to the pub at 9:09 p.m.

According to the Butler County Fire Department, when crews arrived, flames could be seen coming out of the roof on the south end of the business.

The fire department said the building, made mostly of wood and wood logs, has heavy fire and smoke damage.

The fire was contained to the bar. Bullwinkles Lodge was not damaged or affected.

Crews battled the fire for several hours.

The fire department said the State Fire Marshal was on the scene investigating the cause.

No one was hurt, but firefighters say the lounge was open and operating. It’s not known how many were inside when the fire started.

According to the Bullwinkles website, their lounge was more than just a pub. It had a collection of antiques the owners have collected from around the world.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says a tornado watch was issued for the counties in yellow...
First Alert: Cold front moves in after severe storms
Jordan DeMay, a Marquette Senior High School student who died by suicide last week was a victim...
Student was victim of sextortion hours before suicide, investigators say
Police are investigating an early morning gas station robbery.
Cape Girardeau police investigating gas station robbery
Blanca Marisela Mendez Ramirez, 23, was charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in...
Woman facing charges in connection with infant’s death in Perryville, Mo.
Rachel Baker is accused of having sexual intercouse with a high school student.
Marble Hill, Mo. teacher accused of sexual intercourse with high school student

Latest News

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison on robbery, assault charges
Man sentenced to 20 years in prison on robbery, assault charges
Woman charged in connection with infant's death in Perryville, Mo.
Woman charged in connection with infant's death in Perryville, Mo.
Dexter man declared ‘predatory sexual offender;’ will receive at least 5 life sentences
Dexter man declared ‘predatory sexual offender;’ will receive at least 5 life sentences
Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres
Sevier County wildfire grows to 1,000 acres