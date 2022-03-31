Crews battle fire at Bullwinkle’s Lounge

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a fire at Bullwinkle’s Lounge, off of Highway T in Butler County, Wednesday night, March 30.

Firefighters were called to the pub at 9:09 p.m.

According to the Butler County Fire Department, when crews arrived, flames could be seen coming out of the roof on the south end of the business.

The fire department said the building, made mostly of wood and wood logs, has heavy fire and smoke damage.

The fire was contained to the bar. Bullwinkles Lodge was not damaged or affected.

Crews battled the fire for several hours.

The fire department said the State Fire Marshal was on the scene investigating the cause.

No one was hurt, but firefighters say the lounge was open and operating. It’s not known how many were inside when the fire started.

According to the Bullwinkles website, their lounge was more than just a pub. It had a collection of antiques the owners have collected from around the world.

