Cloudy With A Chance Of Showers

Breezy winds 25-30mph are possible early this morning with wind gusts 20-25mph this afternoon. Unfortunately, westerly winds will make wind chill values feel like the 30s this morning when actual surface temps are in the upper 30s/mid 40s and feeling like the upper 30s/low 40s this afternoon when temps are in the mid/upper 40s. Cloudy skies remain today with wrap around showers this afternoon. A few of our northern counties could even see a few snowflakes mixing in.

Tonight, temperatures drop near and below freezing. With clouds moving out, light winds, and moisture near the surface from the rain yesterday, a freeze and a frost are likely. Southern portions of the Heartland are under a frost advisory for Friday morning. Reminder to bring in or cover up the spring plants again.

A few more round of showers are likely in the forecast. The first being on Saturday and the next few rounds look to cause a cloudy and soggy next week.

-Lisa

