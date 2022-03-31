Heartland Votes
Case against former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer moves to circuit court

The criminal case against a former Southeast Missouri State University Police Officer moves forward.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The felony case against a former Southeast Missouri State University police officer moves forward.

36-year-old John Reyna is accused of committing three sex crimes last summer involving a very young child victim.

Reyna was set to face a judge for his preliminary hearing on Thursday afternoon, March 31, but he waived that appearance.

That means the case against him moves to the Circuit Court.

He’ll now appear before Judge Benjamin Lewis on April 11.

Reyna’s charged with one count of felony sodomy and two counts of felony child molestation.

He remains in the custody of the Cape County Sheriff in the Perry County Jail.

